Students to learn about the science of weather at Weathering the Storm event

This Friday, March 3 students will attend the sold out event about the science of weather and about the upcoming severe weather season at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
Students will learn about multiple weather formations with presentations from the National Weather Service and Tornado Ally showing in the Space Theater.
The goal of the "Weathering the Storm" event is to help those who attend bridge the gap between curiosity and reality.
Because of high interest in the event it sold out quickly and tickets are no longer available for Weathering the Storm.
