High temps could reach lower 60s, modest winds

Weather Outlook for Thursday, March 2

We had another cold start to the day but with plenty of sunshine and some modest southwest winds temps will climb back into upper 50s and lower 60s.

The air is still pretty dry so there isn’t any moisture in the forecast for the next several days.

- Meteorologist Allan Gwyn





