AC to open new daycare center

The Hagy Center for Young Children at Medi Park will be turned into Amarillo College's new daycare center

New plans at Amarillo College will soon give students more hands on experience and working parents more childcare choices.

By this fall, the Hagy Center for Young Children at Medi Park will be turned into AC's newest daycare facility -- a decision made Tuesday night during the school's Board of Regents meeting.

Amarillo College's Education and Child Development Department Chair, Mary Clare Munger, says the need for this new facility started with their students. She says many of them with children were having trouble completing hours of their program because of limited childcare opportunities.

"They have a to meet clinical hours and lab hours that start early in the day and if they have children, that make it very difficult." Munger. "We want to address those issues for our students."

Not only will the new daycare facility help AC students, but it will also help the public.

"We want to help families who are either single parent or duel career families, get the kind of quality they need so their young children don't miss a beat when they're entering school and trying to be school ready," said Munger.

Beyond functioning as a childcare center, the facility will also serve as lab space for AC students to receive hands on experience in this career field.

"That's what we want to be, a partner to our families and a partner to our community," said Munger. "We're helping employees, we're helping students, and we're helping the children. It's really a pleasure to do what we do."

The school plans to remodel the building located at 1301 Streit, across from The Discover Center. If everything goes according to plan, the daycare center will be open by the fall semester. For more information call 806 379-2704.

