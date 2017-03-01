Home IV hydration becoming popular trend in Amarillo

Sources are now becoming readily available for the public to try IV hydration.

This method, which use to keep a person hydrated in critical situations, is now hitting the streets.

To make the process healthier, practitioners are now adding minerals, vitamins along with other medications to do more than just hydrate.

IV Rejuvenation Station (IVRS) is one provider that said they have seen the interest in the area.

Within two months of starting their business, they needed to add staff and expanded to Amarillo from Lubbock.

"It's nice because you can do it in the comfort of your own home," said IVRS client, Jessica Roper-King. "I'm a little scared of needles, I'm not going to lie, but it didn't hurt at all. So, I'm excited to have something in an addition to exercise that will give me that extra boost of energy."

But before doing this procedure, physicians want patients to consider both the pros and the cons.

"It really just depends on what you are seeking and what you need," said Medical Doctor, Gerrid Warner. "In general, people that are coming in for some minor elements, like headaches, we have some supplements that can help alleviate headache symptoms. We give some minor pain and inflammatory medication for people with nausea, and we've got some anti-nausea medication that can help you further hydrate yourself down the road."

IV fluids can be effective, Dr. Warner said, one liter of fluids can provide the same hydration as one gallon of water.

It can also alleviate pain or provide vitamins directly into the blood stream faster.

Texas Tech Physician and associate professor, Beverly Lewis said for a healthy individual, there is no current medical evidence providing this is better than drinking fluids and taking vitamins orally and warns that if a patient is not careful, overuse can scar blood vessels.

Doctors recommend getting no more than two IV's in a week.

"We try to prevent scarring by minimizing how many IV's a client is getting," said Warner. "Obviously, we are looking at different sights as well, that's one of the protocols that our nurses are going through. They are looking for signs of any irritation and complications, so they can avoid those in the future."

Though these services are targeting healthy adults, those with chronic illnesses like congestive heart failure or renal disease should not seek such these procedures.

If you are looking to use IV hydration, make sure the practitioner is licensed to avoid complications.

"You don't want just anybody sticking a large IV in your arm," said Lewis. "You want somebody who has a medical license. Typically, it should be a RN or a LVN who's trained to be able to place an IV and to be able to recognize complications. You want someone who will be able to assist a prophylactic reaction or any kind of irritation. You want someone who is skilled."

A proper IV provider will evaluate a client first and will recommended getting a referral from a primary physician before proceeding with any invasive procedure.

