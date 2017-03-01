Borger Fire Department finished with updates and expansion on station

The rapture could happen any day now, and when it does, don't you want to make sure you're all set to go to heaven?
The rapture could happen any day now, and when it does, don't you want to make sure you're all set to go to heaven?
Alcohol plays a role in the majority of accidents at Lake Meredith.
Alcohol plays a role in the majority of accidents at Lake Meredith.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the El Paso Police Department are trying to find the family of a child who was found alone near the Texas and Mexico border.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the El Paso Police Department are trying to find the family of a child who was found alone near the Texas and Mexico border.
The suspect wanted in Wednesday's robbery of CEFCO on Bell is now in custody.
The suspect wanted in Wednesday's robbery of CEFCO on Bell is now in custody.
Medicaid patients previously turned away from their physicians will soon be able to access local health care easier.
Medicaid patients previously turned away from their physicians will soon be able to access local health care easier.