New restaurant helps Panhandle grow its economy

The opening of a new restaurant is bring more than food to the small community of Panhandle, it's also bringing growth.

Like most small communities, Panhandle officials have one vision... to see the town grow and keep its downtown area alive.

With the introduction of a new restaurant, the city can draw in more people into its Main Street.

"What this does for us is it brings people in to see what the city of Panhandle has to offer," City Manager Terry Coffee said. "People are always looking for eating establishments and now we have one we can hang our hat up in the city of Panhandle."

Brickstreet 200 is located inside a historic 105-year-old building.

It offers a customized menu which will change with each season and is the only place in the town to offer a sports bar and patio.

The owners are Panhandle natives who hope the new restaurant will keep downtown active and reel in more business.

"We are hoping things will follow Brickstreet 200 because we have a very nice main street," owner Harley Hedrick said. "We hope other businesses will follow our lead and hopefully get some more businesses to do somethings here in Main Street."

Brickstreet 200 is not the only attraction to be make its way into Panhandle.

The city is also working on updating parks, bringing in a 61 unit apartment complex and opening a new doughnut shop.

"There is a lot of good things going on and the community is very excited," Coffee expressed. "The more we can offer our community, the more we can bring people and business we can bring in. These new developments just enhance what we can do for our citizens and for the city of Panhandle."

Coffee credits the city's growth to the residents who support local business, the mayor, city council and the chamber of commerce for working together to improve Panhandle's economy.

For more information on Brickstreet 200 you can click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.