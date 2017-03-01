Assault at Allsup's leads to arrest

A Texico man is behind bars after an assault at a convenience store in Parmer County.

Around 9 p.m., on Feb. 28, Farwell police were called to an Allsup's on an assault inside of the store.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

After officers left the scene to search for the suspect, they received a second call concerning another assault at Allsup's.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect again tried to flee the scene but the vehicle was damaged.

Several victims told the officers the suspect was armed. They claim he went into the store and pointed the gun at people inside of the store.

After a felony stop on the vehicle, Joel Maldonado, 30, was taken into custody.

Farwell police and the Parmer County Sheriff's Office found a firearm as well as narcotics inside of the vehicle, according to reports.

Maldonado is being held at the Parmer County jail on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

