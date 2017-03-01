New Mexico police searching for missing teen - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

New Mexico police searching for missing teen

By Victoria Doss, Producer
Source: Clayton Police Department
CLAYTON, N.M. (KFDA) -

Clayton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.

Vanessa Cardenas, 15, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 27 in Clayton, NM.

If you have any information regarding her location, please contact the Clayton Police Department at 575-374-2504.

