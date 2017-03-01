Police warn Texas teens about Whataburger theft

A Texas police department is sending a warning to those taking more than just food from Whataburger.
Northeast Police Department in Denton says this week that teens have been taking table tents -- the small, plastic signs that display a customer's order number -- from a Whataburger location in town.
Authorities believe the theft is due to a 'game' that recently began among area teens.
Police say removing the tents without the restaurant's consent could result in a citation for theft of property under a hundred dollars.
Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas Showers will continue to our southwest this morning.
Although it is illegal and dangerous street racing is a thrill many in the Panhandle seek.
The Borger Police Department says tactical teams have surrounded a home where a suspect in a recent shooting has barricaded himself.
A wanted fugitive from Moore County is now in police custody.
Estelline Police Chief Leigh Weiser was arrested last night on charges of improper contact with victim while confined.
