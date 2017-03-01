Police warn Texas teens about Whataburger theft

A Texas police department is sending a warning to those taking more than just food from Whataburger.

Northeast Police Department in Denton says this week that teens have been taking table tents -- the small, plastic signs that display a customer's order number -- from a Whataburger location in town.

Authorities believe the theft is due to a 'game' that recently began among area teens.

Police say removing the tents without the restaurant's consent could result in a citation for theft of property under a hundred dollars.

