Man sentenced for stabbing, high-speed chase

A Clovis man who stabbed multiple people and led police on a high-speed pursuit has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Robert Sena, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

In April of 2016, Sena led Clovis police on a high speed pursuit before crashing and fleeing the scene on foot. A victim was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds inside the vehicle Sena fled in.

Sena had gone to the victim's home where he kicked in a door and threatened the residents with a gun and knife. The victim's brother was stabbed while trying to stop Sena. Sena then stole the victim's car and forced her to leave.

Sena is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being considered for release due to the violent nature of the crime. Upon release, he will serve 5 years supervised probation.

