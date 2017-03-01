GoFundMe created for truck driver in Bushland crash

Estelline Police Chief Leigh Weiser was arrested last night on charges of improper contact with victim while confined.
The Panhandle Paws of Hope is partnering with Amarillo Venom this weekend for Food for Fido.
The Borger Police Department says tactical teams have surrounded a home where a suspect in a recent shooting has barricaded himself.
Eight styles of hooded robes are being recalled after failing to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.to young kids.
Possible e-coli contamination has caused a voluntary recall this week for Smucker Foods.
