GoFundMe created for truck driver in Bushland crash

The family of Arnold De La Rosa, the man who lost his life in a crash on Monday, has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

De La Rosa's semi tractor-trailer veered off an overpass bridge and caught fire at I-40 and Bushland, where he passed away.

The family says Arnold was a loving husband, father, and brother and was one of the best men.

As the GoFundMe page reads, "You needed advise he was there, you needed help he didn't care he would drop anything to help you out. He was a man of many strengths and he loved his children. We were his world. He was a trucker for 30 years and knew the road. Those long road trips just to provide for his family was what kept him going. He put us before everyone. He was superman."

