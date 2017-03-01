TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover accident on East I-40 delays traffic, injuries unknown

Amarillo police are working the scene of a rollover accident in the westbound lanes near I-40 and Ross at this hour.

Officers tell us two vehicles are involved, however, only one flipped over and is blocking the on-ramp at Grande Street.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time but we know TxDot has been called to assist at the wreck.

