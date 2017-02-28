UPDATE: Swisher County fire now 100 percent contained

Swisher County officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to fires Tuesday that threatened about 1,143 structures in Swisher County near Tulia.

Evacuations were ordered for residents inside the Mackenzie Hills neighborhood and Interstate 27 and Highway 86 were closed for much of the day.

Those roadways were later reopened.

Forest Service Regional Coordinator Troy Ducheneaux said three separate fires were burning in the area of I-27 and SH-86.

Air units made retardant drops to combat the fire and assisted ground units in the area throughout the evening.

Incident Alert: TFS dispatched to #PrisonFire in Swisher County. Air Attack and single engine air tankers ordered along with ground units — TXA&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 28, 2017

Texas A&M Forest Service's online tracker originally estimated 15 homes in the area were threatened. Just before 5:30 p.m., the number was upped to more than 1,100.

Multiple fire crews from Canyon, Kress, Randall, Swisher, Skellytown, Tulia, Nazareth and more were on scene to help put this fire out.

Crews estimate 2,444 acres burned.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported four homes were lost, two of which were unoccupied, and eight outbuildings (sheds) were destroyed. However, 20 homes were saved thanks to a dozer line.

Incident Update: #PrisonFire 4 homes lost (2 unoccupied) with 8 outbuildings destroyed. 20 homes directly saved from dozer line. #txfire — TXA&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 1, 2017

The forest service reported around 7:23 p.m., that forward progression on the fire was stopped.

Incident Update: #PrisonFire in Swisher County. Forward progression of wildfire has been stopped. Fire behavior has moderated. #txfire — TXA&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 1, 2017

As of 12:40 p.m., the fire is 100 percent contained. The cause is unknown at this time.

Viewer Sheila Crenshaw submitted video to NewsChannel 10 of the fire from I-27.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.