New Randall County Annex building construction approved

Old Nationwide building on Western Street and soon to be Randall County Annex (Source: KFDA)

Construction at the new Randall County Annex building has been approved.

Soon the building will no longer be off Georgia, instead it will be on Western near 45th.

Over $5 million has been granted to renovate the old Nationwide insurance building which is about 63,000 square feet.

"It's going to be a very nice facility and is very much needed as Amarillo continues to grow," said Randall County Judge, Ernie Houdashell. "The current facility was built in 1974. It has become totally inadequate. Our new facility will be able to accommodate more, it will have a county court at law and two justice of the peace courts."

The new annex will also have a clerk's office, there will be a designated sheriff's area, like the current standing facility, and a wider voting area.

During elections, county officials will have the opportunity to add more voting machines to cut wait times.

Randall County Commissioner, Christy Dyer said the location of the new annex will also make it more accessible for voters.

"One of the key things that we focused on was voters issues," said Dyer. "We wanted a building near a bus stop, so that there was always a way for somebody to get there. We never want to disenfranchise a voter and want everyone to be able to access their voting privilege."

The Nationwide facility was purchased last year, and Wiley Hicks Jr. Inc. will begin the renovation of the building as early as the first week of March.

"This is the last facility in Randall County to be renovated," said Houdashell. "All of our facilities will have been completed in the last about eleven years, and the tax rate in Randall County, with all of this work, has only gone up six pennies."

If construction goes as planned, it can be complete as soon as Dec. 1 and will be open for public use in early January.

The future of the old annex is still unknown but the Texas Panhandle War Memorial has expressed interest in the building.

