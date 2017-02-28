River Road residents urged to evacuate following fire north of Amarillo

Swisher County officials are urging people to avoid Interstate 27 near Highway 86 due to wildfires / Source: KFDA

The Amarillo Fire Department called for River Road residents to evacuate due to a fire near Loop 335 and River Road.

The AFD said the evacuations affected residents between Sherrill & River Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a grass fire rapidly spreading northeast from behind the Toot'n Totum.

Loop 335 has shut down for a brief period because of low visibility and smoke.

Officials said the fire was caused by a utility pole that snapped under high winds earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The fire has already destroyed property on a convenience store in the area.

Another fire north of Pampa closed two highways earlier in the afternoon.

The fire later moved to Roberts County where it was contained.

Randall County deputies and Randall County Fire units responded to a grass fire near 14200 FM 1602, west of Canyon.

Authorities said the fire is under control and no structures affected.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.