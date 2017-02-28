'Crime of the Week': Police seeking home intruder

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who stole family heirlooms from an Amarillo home.

Authorities say two safes containing personal documents and family heirlooms were taken from a home in the La Paloma neighborhood.

Neighbors report seeing a burnt orange SUV in the home's driveway that may be involved in the burglary.

The alleged incident happened around noon on Feb. 23.

Any tip leading to an arrest could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be left by phone at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.