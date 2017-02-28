2 Houston officers injured during shooting

Two officers have been injured in a shooting in Houston and one suspect is still at large, according to the Houston Police Department.

The department's Twitter account stated the officers are being transported to the hospital.

Officer involved shooting. Two officers injured and being transported to the hospital. 8714 Sterlingame. CCU4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2017

Officer and 10 year veteran Jose Munzo is at Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another bullet grazed him in the back. Officer and 24 year veteran Ronnie Cortez is at Memorial Hermann Hospital, in stable condition, according to KHOU.

Around 11 a.m., officers received a call about a burglary in the 8000 block of Sterlingame.

Around 11:20 a.m., while officers were on their way to the scene, other officers already in the were flagged down by residents about a secondary burglary, according to Chief Art Acevedo.

Police setup a perimeter for air support and K9 officers and an active search began.

Tactical units arrived on scene and were told to look in a shed behind the house where a door was open.

Acevedo said four officers jumped the fence to assess the situation when a male suspect opened fire on officers.

Officers returned gunfire and killed that suspect, information about his identity is unknown at this time.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana. Police believe he may be armed and dangerous.

Authorities are encouraging residents to avoid the area around Sterlingame which is on lockdown.

Police are asking those residing in the surrounding area to lock their doors until that suspect is apprehended.

Please avoid this area - Lock your doors and windows if you're inside this area until @houstonpolice says otherwise. #hounews pic.twitter.com/feGVOiyzek — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) February 28, 2017

Police said they will not rest until that suspect has been arrested.

"The one [suspect] that's at large, if he's hiding or somewhere, we're not leaving" Acevedo said. "We have hundreds of officers in the area and the sheriff called me right away to offer support and he's responding with some of his officers there. We're not going to give up this search for a while."

Police later organized a live briefing on what happened during the incident.

During the briefing, Acevedo apologized to residents for any inconvenience the search may cause but said their safety is important.

"I want to apologize to that neighborhood [Sterlingame] for the inconvenience that's going to go on for the next few hours, but someone that is willing to shoot and try to kill two fully uniformed officers in broad daylight, is someone who will not hesitate to kill a member of community."

This incident is under investigation by the Houston Police Department, Homicide Division, Special Investigations Division, and the District Attorney's Office.

