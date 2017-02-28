King Cakes recalled following Fat Tuesday, allergy alert

Eight styles of hooded robes are being recalled after failing to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.to young kids.
Possible e-coli contamination has caused a voluntary recall this week for Smucker Foods.
Certain models of BMW's have been recalled this week after reports of doors not latching.
Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas Showers will continue to our southwest this morning.
The 30th annual Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo kicked off this afternoon with the longhorn cattle drive.
