King Cakes recalled following Fat Tuesday, allergy alert

Whole Foods Market stores in Arlington, MA and Brookline, MA are issuing an allergy alert to recall Cream Cheese King Cakes sold between February 4 and February 26, due to an in-store labeling error.

The cakes, which were sold in purple cardboard containers and labeled as Lonestar Bakeries Cream Cheese King Cakes, may have contained pecans, which were not declared on the ingredient list. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Signage is posted to notify customers of this recall.

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased this product may bring their receipt to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact their local store or call 617-492-5500 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Source: fda.gov