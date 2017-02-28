DPS traffic stop yields 1.35 million worth of meth

A traffic stop near Conway led to the seizure of over 15 pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $1.35 million.

Saturday, Feb. 25, around 11:20 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2007 Nissan Altima traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation. The trooper discovered packages of meth inside the spare tire.

Juan Medina, 32, and Jesus Ibarra, 48, both of Phoenix, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

They were transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.