City of Amarillo to conduct grant application workshop

The City of Amarillo’s Community Development department will conduct a grant application workshop Wednesday, March 1 at 2 p.m. in room 275 of the Simms Municipal Building, 808 S. Buchanan St.

This workshop is for agencies, community organizations, and interested parties who are considering applying for grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) programs. Both programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The grant handbook and applications will be available at the Community Development department located on the 1st floor of the Simms Municipal Building, online at comdev.amarillo.gov, and at the workshop beginning March 1. Staff will be available to discuss the funding priorities to address anticipated needs in the 2016-2019 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development.

Organizations may request funding for projects which will benefit low-to-moderate income persons and neighborhoods. The proposed Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development is available online at amarillo.gov or at the Community Development department.

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Source: City of Amarillo