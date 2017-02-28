Bowie MS Student Council collecting socks for the homeless

Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1 are the last two days to donate socks for the homeless to Bowie Middle School.
The student council is holding their 3rd Annual Socks for the Homeless Drive and hopes to collect 2,000 pairs of new and used socks.
You can drop off donations at Bowie Middle School at 2901 Tee Anchor Blvd.
Students will hand them out March 2 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Police have released the name of the suspect in Wednesday's robbery of an Amarillo convenience store.
Police have released the name of the suspect in Wednesday's robbery of an Amarillo convenience store.
Area authorities are offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of two men.
Area authorities are offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of two men.
We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.
We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.
Authorities in Ochiltree County are warning residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
Authorities in Ochiltree County are warning residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to an incident where a car drove into an apartment building this afternoon.
Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to an incident where a car drove into an apartment building this afternoon.