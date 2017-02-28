Bowie MS Student Council collecting socks for the homeless

Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1 are the last two days to donate socks for the homeless to Bowie Middle School.

The student council is holding their 3rd Annual Socks for the Homeless Drive and hopes to collect 2,000 pairs of new and used socks.

You can drop off donations at Bowie Middle School at 2901 Tee Anchor Blvd.

Students will hand them out March 2 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

