Potter County Courthouse flooding repairs almost complete

The repair of the Potter County Courthouse is just weeks away from completion, after January's flooding

Potter County officials have confirmed that the flooding began on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit pipe burst on the sixth floor.

This flooding had significantly damaged more than three courts before anyone addressed the problem that following Monday.

The County Facility Maintenance Department has been working on the repair since Monday, Jan. 9 and are about a week ahead of schedule.

Now, almost two months later, the restoration of the entire building is near.

"It was just every floor but the seventh, that saw damage," said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. "It was a disaster, water was running everywhere. It has been a process, but it's almost finished."

One of the main focus of the repair was tending to the historic light fixtures along with replicas of furniture.

Since the courthouse is a historical building, all wooden structures had to be sanded down, rather than replacing them.

"The county clerks office was affected in a big way, all the light fixtures had to come out and the employees in there were literally in the dark for a couple of days, so it wasn't the best time, but we were open the very next day for business and we were working under those conditions," said Tanner.

No documentation had been lost, but one computer was destroyed

"Most people went home that day, some didn't, but we kind of hung around and made sure everything was okay," said Tanner. "We had to one-by-one take up all the rugs that were underneath the desk that were damaged and all the boxes that were on the floor that had water damage."

The courthouse has been functioning since the flooding and is not expecting any other closures as repairs are being made

Though the damage was around $350,000, the county only paid about $25,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.