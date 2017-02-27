62 head of cattle stolen outside Stratford

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) and Sherman County Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for info regarding the theft of 62 head of cattle.

The theft happened at the Cold Water Cattle Feeders facility outside Stratford sometime between October and December of 2016.

The stolen cattle are steers and heifers weighing from 325 to 775 pounds.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Ben Eggleston at (806) 852-4741. All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a $2,000 reward.



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.