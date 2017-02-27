Tucumcari prepares for downtown makeover

With the hope of reeling in more visitors, the City of Tucumcari is preparing to transform its downtown area.

Before Tucumcari became a Mainstreet city, it was going through an economic decline.

But now with two projects underway, city officials believe the city has the potential to grow.

"It's all of the downtown area that has been neglected over the years that needs to be spruced up," Mainstreet Director Gail Houser said. "We need to bring more businesses downtown, we need to get more excitement in our area, and we just need to redevelop and rehabilitate downtown so people can really appreciate all that we have to offer."

The "Great Blocks Project" is designed to improve the exterior of buildings, develop pedestrian access and to improve the streetscape.

This plan also gives the residents of Tucumcari an opportunity to get involved and help the city finish what they started.

"The community has to own it and make it there project and not just ours," Mayor Ruth Ann Litchfield expressed. "We want our residents to be involved, so they can be proud of our downtown, take visitors down there, schedule concerts and take pride."

Another ongoing project is the "Metropolitan Redevelopment Act" which will allow the city to apply for planning grants and revive areas through public and private partnerships.

City officials said the Great Blocks Project will be done in May.

Afterward, the city will pursue state, federal and private funding for construction improvements.

