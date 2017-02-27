Amarillo house fire spreads to 2 cars, boat, and camper trailer

A local family is now safe after their home caught fire.

Around 3 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire at a home near 6th and Russell, after spotting heavy smoke from another fire they were working on.

Authorities at the scene said the blaze started in the backyard and spread to two cars, a boat, and a camper trailer, as well as the house.

Three people were home at the time, two women and an infant, but no one was hurt.

More than two dozen firefighters helped put out the fire, and it only took about 15 minutes for fire crews to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Damages are estimated at $35,000.

