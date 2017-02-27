Firefighters battle multiple fires in the area

Fire crews worked to put out several fires in the area.

Around 3 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3200 South Vernon.

Crews arrived to find a single story residence with moderate smoke coming from the attic.

Crews located the fire on the rear exterior of the home which was extending to the attic through soffit areas.

Firefighters attacked the exterior fire, then extinguished the fire in the attic.

The fire was under control around 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured and damage from the fire is estimated at $40,000.

Multiple fire crews also worked to put out a fire on Dowlen Road.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service's Twitter account, the fire started after noon.

Texas A&M and Randall County Fire and Rescue were on scene and estimate about 355 acres burned.

The fire was 100 percent contained around 3:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.