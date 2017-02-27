Firefighters battle multiple fires in the area

Authorities in Ochiltree County are warning residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to an incident where a car drove into an apartment building this afternoon.
As the capacity of automated machines increases, the number of jobs they're taking is as well.
One man is in the hospital after an explosion started a house fire this evening.
Five people have been arrested after Curry County Sheriff's Office investigated an attempted drug smuggling and trafficking at the Curry County Detention Center.
