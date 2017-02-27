UPDATE: Fiery crash kills one person after tractor-trailer plummets into I-40 and Bushland overpass bridge

The DPS has confirmed one person is dead after a semi tractor-trailer plummeted into an overpass bridge and caught fire at I-40 and Bushland.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Arnold Delarosa, 48, of Mission, Texas, was driving a semi, loaded with truck tires, east on the I-40 bridge approximately five miles west of Amarillo.

Delarosa veered off the roadway, crashed through the guardrail, and plummeted to the ground.

The semi then crashed into cement pillars under the overpass which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The entire truck and trailer were fully engulfed in flames.

Delarosa was pronounced dead on scene by the Potter County Justice of the Peace, and the next of kin have been notified.

The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

Westbound traffic remains closed, and traffic is being diverted onto the service road past the bridge.

Engineers from TxDOT's Austin branch are examining the bridge to determine the stability of the structure.

Preliminary estimates however, are not optimistic.

"I-40 heading westbound will be closed most likely for months," said Amarillo TxDOT spokesperson Sonja Gross. "We will most likely be looking at a full bridge replacement."

Motorists driving west on I-40 will be diverted onto Arnot Road and should expect delays.

Bushland road, the street the under the bridge, will remain closed to avoid future accidents from a potential bridge collapse.

