State Wrestling Results, Dumas Demons wins 5A State Title

Area wrestling teams were in Cypress, Texas Saturday to take part in the State Wrestling Tournament.

The Dumas Demons won the 5A Team Title. Randall has disputed the point total and the UIL is looking into the outcome

Individual state champions were Zach Garza from Dumas, Jonathon Ortegon and Xavier Torres from Randall, and Jake Gibbs from Bushland.







