Jersey Mike’s kicks off Month of Giving for Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo is partnering with Jersey Mike's Subs for the 7th Annual Month of Giving fundraiser.
During the month of March, you can make donations to the Children's Miracle Network. 100% of Jersey Mike's sales will go to CMN of Amarillo.
The event starts Wednesday, March 1, at the Jersey Mike's located at 2311 S. Georgia.
Last year’s fundraiser raised more than $4 million for local charities nationwide.
For more information visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Police have released the name of the suspect in Wednesday's robbery of an Amarillo convenience store.
Police have released the name of the suspect in Wednesday's robbery of an Amarillo convenience store.
Area authorities are offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of two men.
Area authorities are offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of two men.
We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.
We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.
Authorities in Ochiltree County are warning residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
Authorities in Ochiltree County are warning residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to an incident where a car drove into an apartment building this afternoon.
Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to an incident where a car drove into an apartment building this afternoon.