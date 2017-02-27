Jersey Mike’s kicks off Month of Giving for Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo is partnering with Jersey Mike's Subs for the 7th Annual Month of Giving fundraiser.

During the month of March, you can make donations to the Children's Miracle Network. 100% of Jersey Mike's sales will go to CMN of Amarillo.

The event starts Wednesday, March 1, at the Jersey Mike's located at 2311 S. Georgia.

Last year’s fundraiser raised more than $4 million for local charities nationwide.

For more information visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog

