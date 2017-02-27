Carrier expands massive recall due to fire hazard in several heating/AC units

Carrier is expanding a recall of their air conditioners and heat pumps after power cord plugs overheat, causing fire hazard.

The company has pulled close to 94,000 of the packaged terminal units. The power cord plug has caused more than a dozen complaints to be reported on the issue so far.

The recalled units have capacities of 7,000; 9,000; 12,000 and 15,000 BTUs and plug into 208/230 volt, 20 amp outlets. The following brands and models are being recalled:

• Carrier models 52CE, 52CQ, 52PE, 52PQ, 52PC, 52ME, 53MQ;

• Bryant models 840, 841, and 842; and

• Fast models 840, 841, and 842.



So far, no injuries have been reported in the additional incidents.



Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled units and contact Carrier at 800-761-8492 or online at http://www.carrier.com

