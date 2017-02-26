Local restaurant holds fundraiser for kids with cancer

The Amarillo Hooters care team and Texas Tech's Pediatric Oncology Department has teamed up to help raise awareness about childhood cancer.

For the past month of February the local restaurant, along with Target, Ryan O'neal Autos, and Gebos have been collecting toys and funds to give to children with cancer.

Hooters alone has raised over $600 worth of toys, gift cards and daily monetary donations. Employees said that none of this would have been possible without the help of their giving customers.

"Businesses are more than ecstatic to help. There has been no resistance and we've gotten a lot of community involvement and support," said Hooters staff member Mayia Staff.

Jeremy Green, the general manager of Hooters in Amarillo, said that both him and his team feels compelled to give these inspiring, brave kids and their families, gifts of hope.

"We decided to get together and pick a charity we wanted to do. We felt that helping kids was the viable option for us for the month of February and we still got one more day to hit it big and try to do what we can do and give back to these kids that already having a hard enough time as it is.," he said.

February 27, 2017 is the last day for you to donate to the team. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 28, they will take all the toys and personally deliver them to the kids in the hospital around 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.