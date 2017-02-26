Local woman turns 103

Birthdays are always special and one local woman is celebrating a milestone.

Ida Roselius turned 103 on Sunday.

She's lived in Panhandle most of her life but currently lives in Amarillo. She wanted to have her celebration in Panhandle to reunite with all her friends.

"It's really important for her and it helps her self esteem," said Ida's son, Jay Roselius. "I think it gives her a reason to live."

Ida says the secret to a long a healthy life is taking care of the important things, like herself and her loved ones.

