APD promotes two officers

Chief Ed Drain announced the promotion of two officers last week.

Officer Jason Gipson was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Corporal Gipson has been with the Amarillo Police Department for ten years. He obtained his Basic Peace Officer’s License in 1998 through the Panhandle Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Amarillo College. Corporal Gipson worked at the Carson County Sheriff’s Office from 1998 until 1999. In 1999 he was hired by the Borger Police Department, where he promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Corporal Gipson was one of the first officers assigned to the Crisis Intervention Team at the Amarillo Police Department and still an alternate member of the team. He has also served as a Field Training Officer for the department.

Corporal Wesley Brown was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Brown began his career at the Amarillo Police Department in 2006. He worked in the Uniform Patrol Division until 2013 when he joined his current assignment in the School Liaison Program. With this promotion, Sergeant Brown will be assigned to the Robbery Detectives Unit.

He has served the department as a Field Training Officer and as a member of the APD Dive Team. Sergeant Brown has been awarded the APD Life Saving Award.

APD promotions are based on competitive scoring on a written examination for each rank. These exams assess the officer’s knowledge of subjects appropriate to the rank, from criminal investigation to police supervision and administration. The number of officers promoted depends on budgeted positions for each rank.

