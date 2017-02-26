Area lane closures

There are several lane closures around Amarillo that could affect your commute this week.

Expect the following closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Various lanes will be closed as crews perform work on the I-40 frontage roads from Pullman Road to Soncy Road in both directions. Various lanes will close at each intersection as work progresses.

Expect various lane closures on the Interstate 27 frontage roads from Hollywood Road to 26 th Avenue in both directions for pavement repairs.

Avenue in both directions for pavement repairs. On Monday (2/27), crews will perform patching work in the left and center lanes on Interstate 27 southbound at Western Street.

On Tuesday (2/28), crews will perform pavement repairs in the right and center lanes on I-27 southbound from Western Street to Hillside Street. The Hillside exit will be closed for a couple of hours while repairs are made.

On Tuesday, crews will be working on I-40 eastbound between Eastern Street and Whitaker Road. Work will take place in the left lane from 8:30 a.m. until Noon before moving to the right lane right after the lunch hour.

ONGOING PROJECTS:

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

The right turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is now closed.

Access to cross underneath the I-40 bridge at Soncy Road will closed on Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday (3/3, 3/4 and 3/5) during nighttime hours starting Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day to set beams. The same type of closure is anticipated from Wednesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 11, as well, to set deck panels.

Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 has shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction takes place for the next several months.

I-40 Bridge Repair (Ross/Arthur)

I-40 westbound will be down to one lane on Monday night (2/27) into Tuesday (2/28) around Noon to move a barrier wall and move traffic onto a detour.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 will be closed from I-27 to Grand Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27 northbound also is closed.

Avenue onto I-27 northbound also is closed. Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lane of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood):

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions on Loop 335 between Washington Street and Georgia Street during the daytime Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 28 – March 3. Flaggers will direct traffic and motorists are reminded to drive with caution to ensure safety of all workers.

From Washington Street to Valley View Lane, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on the shoulders between Washington and Georgia Streets along Loop 335.

All scheduled work is subject to change due to weather, emergency work or other unexpected events. The traveling public is asked to be mindful of closed lanes, narrowed lanes and construction activity as they drive through these work zones.

Bell Lane Closes for Drainage Project

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, the right-hand, northbound lane of Bell Street south of Meadowgreen Drive will be closed for a drainage improvement project.

The project is in the vicinity of Diamond Horseshoe Lake. Work is expected to be completed by Monday, March 13.

For more information, call the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering Dept. at (806) 378-6025.

