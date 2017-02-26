NAACP Amarillo host first black history luncheon

A portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon will be closed through 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, for bridge construction and track work.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 30
While thousands across the nation enjoy outdoor activities and time off of work, on this day we remember the service and most of all the sacrifice our military men and women did for our freedom.
The City of Amarillo is holding a community water meeting to provide information on water use this summer.
In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday most banks and all city offices will be closed including all public library locations and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
