Potter Co. burn ban will be extended Monday for 90 days

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner plans to file a much longer burn ban on Monday, Feb. 27, one that will last for 90 days.

"Potter County has had limited rainfall for an extended period and there is little promise of a change in the hot, dry conditions in the near future," said Judge Tanner. 

