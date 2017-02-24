Seliger tours District 31 as "Governor for a Day"

State Senator Kel Seliger was in Amarillo Friday to celebrate being the "Governor for a Day."

Seliger is the President Pro-Tempore of the Texas Senate which means he's in charge while the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state.

But instead of celebrating at the capital in Austin, he decided to spend the day at home in District 31.

He started the day with coffee in Big Spring, lunch in Midland, ice cream in Odessa and had dinner with nearly 200 people in Amarillo at Youngblood's Cafe.

"These are my bosses," said Seliger. "These are the people who sent me to Austin in the first place, and I need to go back and see them and talk about the issues that [matter to them]."

Some of these issues include border control, transportation and education.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, Seliger is working to get 60% of Texans to earn a degree or certificate by 2030.

"Right now we're dealing with the budget in higher education because we've got budget cuts," he said. "It's a tough time. We have great universities, wonderful community colleges, 50 community college systems, and it's a tough time to be cutting funds from institutions that are so important."

Seliger said the federal bill introduced to abolish the Department of Education would not really hurt Texas schools.

"We've got a U.S. Department of Education, we've got the Texas Education Agency, and we have locally elected school boards," he said. "How many more layers do we need? Quite frankly if the U.S. Department of Education would paint some very broad strokes like' 'we want you to reduce drop out rates,' and then go away, it would make no difference in Texas whatsoever."

He's also filed bills this session regarding severance tax and graduation committees in public schools.

This was just a one day tour for Seliger, but he encourages people to reach out to him at any time to talk about what's happening in our district.

