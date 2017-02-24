New program to help solve cold case homicides in Texas

Martha McGraw's body was found in September of 1987 in Oldham County. Her murder is listed on the DPS's Unresolved Murder Cases

Some crimes are hard to forget, yet others never go away -- like the case of Martha McGraw.

Her body was found in a field near U.S. 385 in Oldham County in September of 1987.The autopsy ruled her death as a homicide, unfortunately there are no leads to find her killer.

McGraw's case is just one of many on the DPS's list of unresolved murder cases and now the state is hoping the lure of money will help them solve more of these cold homicides.

"This is all in an effort to generate new investigative leads to help identify and murderers and ultimately solve these cases," said Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Under a new program called, The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigations, the state's Crime Stoppers will now pay $3,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest for a cold case.

The program was recently announced by the Governor's Office and is funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division and is administered by the DPS.

"Offering a reward to individuals has been a proven method in apprehending criminals in our state and this program only adds to the success," said Sergeant Barkley.

This program is aimed to help smaller agencies who don't have the resources to solve a homicide -- which means the large number of cold cases in Amarillo will not be listed through DPS

"The Texas Rangers are the only ones who investigate those cases listed on the DPS's Unresolved Homicide website and this does not include cases that are being investigated by local agencies," said Sergeant Barkley.

Because we're talking about murder, there is no statute of limitations in investigating these crimes. Sergeant Barkley says these cases are always being looked over to find justice for these victims.

The DPS highlights one cold case each month. If you offer a tip that could solve this particular murder, the reward doubles to $6,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.