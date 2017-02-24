Diocese of Amarillo welcomes new building

A project, four years in the making, is now complete and the Catholic Diocese of Amarillo is ready to show it off.

The $6.2 million project started back in 2013, when officials started talking about upgrading to a new facility.

Employees said the former diocese was getting overcrowded and the building itself, was in need of several repairs

"We need a building to effectively do our ministry and to conduct our will that the Father has but before us," Director of Communications, Chris Albracht expressed. "We needed the room, we were seriously crammed in like sardines."

This is the fourth time the diocese has moved in its 91-year-old history in Amarillo.

Albracht said the diocese was working out of the older facility for 64 years and expects the current building to last over 60 years.

The 37,000 square foot building is equipped with state of the art conference rooms, a court yard, multiple offices, and a museum.

"This is not just Catholic building," Albracht said. "Yes, it serves the Catholic Church, but this belongs to the Diocese of Amarillo and it belongs to the people of Amarillo. Come see us, we want to welcome everybody and make them feel at home here."

The diocese will have a dedication of its new building, followed by one out of four open houses on Feb. 24.

The public is encouraged to come visit the new location at 4512 NE 24th.

Everything will kick off at 11 a.m.and wrap up around 3 p.m.

Other open houses are set for:

Sunday, Feb. 26, 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the history behind the Diocese of Amarillo you can click here.

