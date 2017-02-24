Newcrest Image to bring more hotels to Amarillo - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Newcrest Image to bring more hotels to Amarillo

By Kevin Welch, Assignments Manager
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

There are a lot of hotels and motels in Amarillo, but building activity continues.

Newcrest Image, the company that is building the Embassy Suites convention hotel, has more plans for Amarillo.

The city released notice on Friday, Feb. 24, of a building permit worth $4 million for a hotel branded Tru by Hilton.

Newcrest’s website says the location will be opening in 2018.

It also shows plans for a Hyatt Place with 90 rooms to open in 2019.

Both are planned to go up in the vicinity of the intersection of Interstate 40 and South Soncy Road. 

Newcrest hopes to open the $45 million Embassy Suites on South Buchanan Street across from the Civic Center in September.

An affiliated company owns and operates the downtown Courtyard by Marriott in the former Fisk Building on South Polk Street.

