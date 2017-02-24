Firefighter hospitalized following Thursday blaze, fundraiser created

More than $3,000 has been raised for a volunteer firefighter who went into cardiac arrest while battling one of several fires throughout the Panhandle Thursday, according to the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department.
A GoFundMe page created for Beattie says the firefighter began work at the Hilmar Cheese Company factory in Dalhart and that his medical insurance hasn't taken effect.
The fundraiser was created by Beattie's brother-in-law.
The page raised $1,780 in the first hour.
Beattie remains hospitalized in Amarillo, according to the fundraiser.
No others injuries caused by the fires have been reported.
