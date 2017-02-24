Drainage improvement project to close NB lane section of Bell Street

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, the right-hand, northbound lane of Bell Street south of Meadowgreen Drive will be closed for a drainage improvement project.
The project is in the vicinity of Diamond Horseshoe Lake. Work is expected to be completed by Monday, March 13.
For more information, call the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering Dept. at (806) 378-6025.
Borger Police tell us a manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Moore County.
The Shamrock community celebrated the homecoming of injured volunteer firefighter James Moya this evening.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is joining forces with law enforcement partners during the Memorial Day weekend to help crack down on intoxicated driving.
As the summer quickly approaches, the City of Amarillo is encouraging everyone to practice water safety.
This weekend, Texas families will have a chance to shop tax free, and save a little water and energy in the process.
