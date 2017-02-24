Drainage improvement project to close NB lane section of Bell Street

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, the right-hand, northbound lane of Bell Street south of Meadowgreen Drive will be closed for a drainage improvement project.

The project is in the vicinity of Diamond Horseshoe Lake. Work is expected to be completed by Monday, March 13.

For more information, call the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering Dept. at (806) 378-6025.

