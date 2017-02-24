March First Friday Art Walk

The first Friday Art Walk of March will feature artwork in honor of Ann Crouch who passed away last month.

She was an artist and philanthropist who founded the Amarillo Art Institute, the Galleries at Sunset Center and started the First Friday Art Walk at Sunset.

The public is invited to come out March third and support the arts while honoring Ms. Couch.

The First Friday Art Walk will run from 5 in the afternoon until 9 that night at Sunset Center at 3701 Plains Boulevard.

