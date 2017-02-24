Kids Inc. Track and Tennis registration now open

Kids Inc. sign-ups are now open for Tennis and Track.

Tennis is open to children in kindergarten through 6th grade with the season beginning on April 1.

It's a 4 week program with rackets and equipment is provided. Registration for the Tennis program is $35.

Track is open to children ages 4 through 6th grade.

The season begins April 8, and registration costs for the kids is $40.

For more information call 806-376-5936 or visit kidsinc.org

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.