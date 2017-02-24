Groundbreaking for unique apartments at the historic Firestone b - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Groundbreaking for unique apartments at the historic Firestone building

By Rachel Gollhardt, Noon Anchor / Reporter
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The historic Firestone building is getting new life.

The owners plan to create 13 unique apartments in the building in efforts to bring more residential living downtown.

Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., there will be a ground-breaking ceremony at 10th and Tyler.

For more information on the renovations, contact Center City of Amarillo at 372-6744. 


 

