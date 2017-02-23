Wreck involving ambulance sends 2 to the hospital

Two people are hospitalized after a wreck in Amarillo involving an ambulance.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, authorities say a pickup and an Adrian EMS vehicle collided at the intersection of Soncy and Amarillo Blvd.

Both the driver of the pickup and the person being transported in the ambulance were taken to Northwest Texas Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The wreck remains under investigation.



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.