Decision still not made on status of Balderas home

Surveillance is still underway on an Amarillo home, where the four Balderas children were accidentally poisoned in early January.

Amarillo Public Heath Authority Dr. Scott Milton tells us they have been taking samples and conducting testing regularly, with help from the EPA and the TCEQ. Officials have been monitoring the levels of toxicity since the accident took place.

Milton says they still have not deemed the home safe, nor dangerous at this time. Testing will continue for as long as it needs to, before they have a definite answer.

