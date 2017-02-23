Fire crews battled multiple fires across the area

Multiple fire crews worked throughout the night to put out several fires in the area.

Dalhart

Firefighters now have a mile-long fire just outside Dalhart under control.

Authorities say the fire is near Highway 297 east of town.

Dallam County, Hartley County, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Dalhart Fire Department and other fire units are on scene.

The grass fire did not spread to any structures, but responders did evacuate homes in the surrounding area.

Hartley County Sheriff Frankie Scott says the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Canyon

Randall County and Canyon Fire Departments are monitoring hot spots at a structure fire in the 16000 block of Windrock St.

Authorities say they dispatched their units to the scene just after 2:30 p.m.

Authorities evacuated homes to the east and north of trees in the area.

Grass units were also on scene to prevent a grass fire from starting.

Fire crews say the fire reportedly started because of a barbecue fire that spread to a house and mobile home unit.

Three structures were involved in this fire and at least one is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and the American Red Cross is assisting those who lost their home.

Hartley County

Channing and Hartley Fire Departments responded to a fire at LIT Ranch, roughly 10 miles southeast of Channing near Highway 354.

Crews say the fire quickly moved northeast of town.

Potter and Moore Fire Departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on scene. Two planes were also dispatched.

Authorities estimate about 13,000 acres have burned and the blaze has been 100 percent contained.

Borger

FM 1319 has reopened.

It closed earlier because of a wildfire burning near Highway 136 to Sanford.

Moore County

According to Moore County Sheriff J.E. DeArmond, fire crews battled a 70 acre fire.

Authorities say the fire is on private property and the cause is unknown at this time.

