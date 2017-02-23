DPS searching for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Wichita Falls

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Dale Booth, 58, to the "Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders" list.

Booth is wanted for a parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He has ties to Wichita Falls (his last known address).

Booth is 5'11," weighs approximately 195 pounds, and has tattoos on his upper arms.

The suspect has previously worked in the rail car repair industry.

In 1998, Booth was convicted in Tarrant County of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact involving an 8-year-old girl.

He was paroled from prison in 2014 and has been wanted since 2015.

His criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction.

A cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.

DPS says all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin online at DPS' website.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.