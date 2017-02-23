Fugitive of the Week: Nathan Edward St Clair in custody

Amarillo Crime Stoppers has announced that Nathan St Clair is in custody.

St Clair was wanted out of Potter County for a Dangerous Drugs charge of Possession of Controlled Substance.

Shortly after releasing public information on this week's fugitive, Amarillo Crime Stoppers received information on the current location of St Clair in the 6500 block of Woodward inside an apartment.

Officers assigned to the APD's PACE unit were assigned to attempt to locate the fugitive.

Once officers gained entry into the apartment, St Clair was located hiding in a bedroom closet.

He was also found to be in possession of what was believed to be methamphetamine.

St Clair was arrested and transported to the Potter County Correctional Jail for booking of his felony warrants and an on view charge of Possession of Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.