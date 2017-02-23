Fugitive of the Week: Nathan Edward St Clair in custody

The City of Amarillo's Traffic Engineering group is reminding Amarillo driver's that while the regular school year is over, summer school classes are just beginning.
Borger Police tell us a manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Moore County.
The Shamrock community celebrated the homecoming of injured volunteer firefighter James Moya this evening.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is joining forces with law enforcement partners during the Memorial Day weekend to help crack down on intoxicated driving.
As the summer quickly approaches, the City of Amarillo is encouraging everyone to practice water safety.
